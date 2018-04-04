Five small SUVs earn good ratings in new IIHS crash test

New safety ratings out this morning for small SUVs have some surprising results.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety(IIHS) has released ratings for seven small SUVs, evaluating how occupants are protected in the event of a crash and some of the models didn't perform well.

Which was the case for side curtain airbags in both the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and the Ford Escape in passenger-side small overlap crash tests.

This new type of test was just introduced in 2017 and predicts what would happen if the corner of a vehicle collides with an object such as a tree or another car.

Overall, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport received a marginal rating and the Ford Escape received a poor rating.

However, five models earned good ratings and those include the BMX One, Mitsubishi Outlander, Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Jeep Compass.

None of the seven SUVs tested qualified for the industry's Top Safety Pick Plus award, mainly due to headlights which fell short of a "good" rating.

For more information on the complete test results click here.

