Five-year-old boy reported missing in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing five-year-old boy in Detroit.

Right now, investigators are searching for Kendall Moses after his mother, a 22-year-old Detroit woman, reported him missing around 2:00am.

He was last seen around 12:30am at his home on Greensboro in the area of I-94 and Whittier, on the city's East side. Police say he was ina black shirt, blue and green basketball shorts and wearing white and blue shoes.

His mother told police she and some others were sitting on the front porch of the home, and she believes her son may have walked out the side door.

Moses is described as about 3'5", and weighs around 35 pounds.

Right now, police are checking to see if members of Moses' family know where he might be.

No Amber Alert has been issued yet.

This story will be updated.

