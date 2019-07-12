Fleeing motorcyclist hits 5-year-old girl leaving Ecorse fireworks show, police say

ECORSE, Mich. - A motorcyclist fleeing police officers struck a 5-year-old girl while she was leaving an Ecorse fireworks show last weekend with her family, according to authorities.

Officers said they witnessed Michael Ryan Stanley, 36, traveling at a high speed on a motorcycle at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on 2nd Street near North Riverbank Avenue in Wyandotte.

When officers activated their emergency lights at Biddle Avenue and North Drive, Stanley fled north on Jefferson Avenue into Ecorse, police said.

The city's fireworks show was just ending, and Stanley struck a 5-year-old girl who was leaving the show with her family, according to authorities.

He fled the crash scene on foot, but an officer was able to take him into custody after a short struggle, police said.

Wyandotte and Ecorse firefighters treated the the girl and took her to Children's Hospital. She has a broken collar bone, a cut on her forehead, bruised ribs, road rash and multiple abrasions, medical officials said.

She was released from the hospital Sunday and got a visit from police officers.

Wyandotte police officers visit a 5-year-old motorcycle crash victim on July 7, 2019. (WDIV)

Police will accept donations for the family Saturday during their police dunk tank at the Wyandotte Art Fair.

Stanley was arraigned on charges of second-degree fleeing and eluding police, failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury accident, license plate forgery, reckless driving causing serious impairment, resisting and obstructing police, commission of a felony with a motor vehicle and habitual offender -- fourth notice.

He's being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Michael Ryan Stanley (WDIV)

