Flint man arraigned on 77 sexual assault charges; prosecutors say 'hundreds of victims' possible

FLINT, Mich. - Gilbert Conway was arraigned Tuesday and is now facing 77 felonies in connection with the rape of six women.

The charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and more.

A police investigation uncovered more than 500 Hi8 video tapes in Conway's home. Genesee County signed off Monday on spending between $15,000 and $20,000 having the tapes converted and restored to a modern digital format.

The discovery led Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton to believe Conway could be responsible for dozens, if not hundreds of victims’ attacks over several years.

"We believe he videotapes the sex assaults while he commits them. Once we view them, we are going to try and identify additional victims," Leyton told WEYI-TV.

After the transfer of footage is complete, the Flint Police Department and the FBI will examine the videos as part of their ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors believe there could be hundreds of victims with assaults going back decades.

Conway pleaded not guilty to the 77 charges and is in jail a more than $2 million bond.

Police are expected to release more information Monday.

Due to the number of possible victims, police are asking anyone who feels they may have been a victim to come forward and contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.

