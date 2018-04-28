Flint man convicted of raping 16-year-old girl at his home in 2016

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man was found guilty Friday of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2016, authorities said.

Gary Anthony Mahan, 45, was convicted by a jury of first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping in the rape of the girl at his home Oct. 24, 2016.

“The jury recognized the DNA evidence presented at trial as being crucial to the case and rightfully convicted the defendant,” prosecutor David Leyton said.

Mahan will be sentenced as a habitual offender because of past convictions. Under Michigan’s habitual offender statutes, he will face a mandatory minimum term of 25 years in prison and up to life. He will be sentenced June 4.

