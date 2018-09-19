Flint man sentenced for 1998 rape of woman during home invasion

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man was sentenced Tuesday in connection with the 1998 rape of a woman during a home invasion, officials announced.

Arthur David Long was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison after DNA testing led to him being charged in the case in early 2017.

The victim said two people broke into her home in 1998. She was only able to identify one of the men at the time, but not Long.

DNA evidence found at the scene in 1998 was entered into the state's DNA database and checked against other crimes. A match to Long's DNA was discovered in 2015, officials said. He was in custody after a conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the time.

Long was released on parole in November 2016 but returned to custody when he was charged by the Department of Attorney General in February 2017.

"The conviction and sentencing of Arthur Long prove what I have said many times, justice may have been delayed, but it will not be denied to victims of violent crime or their families," Attorney General Bill Schuette said. "I would like to thank the law enforcement officers, the prosecutors and those in the crime labs who continue to follow clues, test evidence and get the convictions that take violent criminals out of our neighborhoods and keep them away from our families, even when the case seems to have gone cold."

Long pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in August. He will serve 10-20 years concurrently for both counts.

Long has been in police custody since charges were filed and was given credit for time served of 580 days.

