Flint officials issue water advisory for some residents after water main break

FLINT, Mich. - City officials in Flint have issued a water advisory for some residents after a water main break.

Residents in the affected area, which is near Avon and East Eighth Street, bordered on the south by Interstate 69, the north by Court Street, west by Lapeer Road and east by Gilkey Creek, have been issued a precautionary boil filtered water advisory to protect the health and safety of the city's water customers, the city said.

Officials said they are taking the necessary steps to repair the break.

