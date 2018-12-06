Flint road rage suspect charged with crashing minivan into cars, attacking Livingston County deputy

Albert Smith is accused of crashing a minivan into several cars and attacking a Livingston County deputy. (WDIV)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - A Flint man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident that ended with him crashing a minivan into a pole and violently confronting a Livingston County deputy, according to officials.

Albert Montez Smith IV, 36, was arraigned Thursday in connection with the attack of Livingston County Deputy Mike Mueller, a Navy veteran who had just been elected to the state House to represent Genessee County.

What happened

Smith is accused of intentionally crashing a minivan into vehicles on U.S. 23 just north of I-96 on Nov. 28, according to officials.

Mueller caught up with Smith, who struck the patrol vehicle with the minivan, police said.

After leading police on a chase, Smith crashed the minivan into a phone pole, officials said. When Mueller pulled Smith from the smoking minivan, Smith attacked him, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers helped Mueller take Smith into custody, police said.

The alleged incident happened on Mueller's last day patrolling Livingston County, according to police.

Charges

Smith was arraigned Thursday in 53rd District Court.

He is charged with carjacking, third-degree fleeing a police officer, assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury, resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, attempting to disarm a police officer and attempting the unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, officials said.

Smith is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

