Flint teenager found 'low crawling' in wooded area after fleeing home invasion scene, police say

A 19-year-old Flint man was arrested on suspicion of home invasion, police said. (WDIV)

ATTICA, Mich. - A 19-year-old Flint man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of breaking into a Lapeer County home and fleeing into a wooded area, according to police.

Lapeer County deputies were called at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Hart Street in Attica.

Neighbors told police the homeowners were gone and they had heard loud pounding noises coming from the property. They said they saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walk out of the house and around the exterior.

When deputies arrived, the man ran into a wooded area behind the home, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter and found the man "low crawling" on the ground. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He is being held at the Lapeer County Jail pending criminal charges in connection with the home invasion, officials said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

