Flint Township man charged with murders of 3 Flint residents

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged a 27-year-old Flint Township man with three counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 3 killings of three city of Flint residents.

Jeffrey Jamelle Glover is accused of shooting to death Andre Devion Davis, 54, James Edward Fagan, 68 and Sharon Kaye Davis, 77 in their home at 6911 Cranwood Lane. Sharon Davis is Glover's grandmother. Andre Davis is Glover's uncle.

Two individuals who were on scene when police arrived assisted the joint Flint Police-Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) with information that lead to Glover's arrest. He was taken into custody two miles from the shooting scene without incident. Flint Township Police assisted the MCU in the investigation.

Glover is also charged with three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 67th District Court.

