Agreement reached to provide more services to Flint children exposed to lead in water

By Associated Press

The City of Flint Water Plant is illuminated by moonlight on January 23, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. - An agreement has been reached to get more services to Flint children who were exposed to lead in drinking water.

Under the deal, the state of Michigan will provide $4.1 million, if the Legislature approves the money. Parents will be encouraged to get kids signed up on a registry, which will lead to tests and other screenings to help determine any special education needs.

The agreement announced Monday would partly settle a lawsuit against the state and Flint-area school groups, including the city’s school district.

Kristin Totten of the American Civil Liberties Union says the deal is a “critical first step.” She says there’s still more litigation over Flint kids with disabilities.

Lead-tainted water flowed in Flint for 18 months before a disaster was declared in 2015.

