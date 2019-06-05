Former Gov. Rick Snyder comments on reports that authorities seized mobile devices

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is commenting on reports that authorities seized from storage state-owned mobile devices that belonged to him and 65 other current or former officials.

"I am dialing back the RPA a bit today. The stories coming out about my state phone and computer are very sloppy and misleading. I gave my phone and all that stuff to the AG's office before I left office. Why the AG's office is executing a search warrant on itself I cannot say."

The Associated Press reported that it obtained records showing the search warrants that were sought by the attorney general's office and signed by a Flint judge.

Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy confirmed they executed a series of search warrants related to the criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water and a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. They did not comment further.

One warrant lists all content from Snyder’s cellphone, iPad and computer hard drive. Similar information was sought for state devices used by employees in his office and other departments.

