How can you still help people affected by the Flint water crisis?

FLINT, Mich. - There are still people who need help because of the Flint water crisis.

The Flint Registry encourages people in the city to enroll if they’ve been affected by the water crisis. It’s a way for residents to find services and resources.

Click here to view a story we did on the Flint Registry when it went live.

Click here to view the Flint Registry page.

You can donate water, make a monetary donation and volunteer for the Red Cross.

Click here to visit where, thanks to Flint city officials.

The website, Flint Cares, was created out of the Flint Water Recovery group to provide residents with accurate and trustworthy information.

Click here to visit the website.

Flint Cares has collected a list of organizations involved in partnership to which you can donate:

For a better description of what each organization does, click here and read the “What We Do” Tab.

Adventist Community Services

AARP Foundation

American Red Cross

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services

Catholic Charities

The Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan and Episcopal Relief and Development are partnering with the following sites:

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and soup kitchen

Christ Enrichment Center

Crossover Downtown Outreach Ministries

Communication Access Center

Community Foundation of Greater Flint

Community Resolution Center

Family Service Agency of Mid Michigan

Crossing Water

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce

Flint Community Schools

Flint Neighborhoods United

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Genesee County Hispanic Latino Collaborative

Genesee County Health Department

Mormon Helping Hands

Genesee Intermediate School District

Genesee Health System

Greater Flint Health Coalition

Hamilton Community Health Network

Hurley Medical Center

Islamic Relief USA

Lions Club International

Mass Transporation Authority

Metro Community Development

Mott Children’s Health Center

Michigan State University Extension

Michigan Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Child Care Network and Great Start to Quality Resource Center

National Association of Social Workers

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church

The Salvation Army

Second Chance Church

Children’s Health Fund

University of Michigan-Flint

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Flint

Michigan Conference United Methodist Church

United Way of Genesee County

Universal Kidney Foundation

Valley Area Agency on Aging

Community Partners

