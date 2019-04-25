How can you still help people affected by the Flint water crisis?

FLINT, Mich. - There are still people who need help because of the Flint water crisis.
The Flint Registry encourages people in the city to enroll if they’ve been affected by the water crisis. It’s a way for residents to find services and resources.
Click here to view a story we did on the Flint Registry when it went live.
Click here to view the Flint Registry page.
You can donate water, make a monetary donation and volunteer for the Red Cross.
Click here to visit where, thanks to Flint city officials.
The website, Flint Cares, was created out of the Flint Water Recovery group to provide residents with accurate and trustworthy information.
Click here to visit the website.
Flint Cares has collected a list of organizations involved in partnership to which you can donate:
For a better description of what each organization does, click here and read the “What We Do” Tab.
