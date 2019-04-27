New evidence may delay trial of major player in Flint water crisis

MICHIGAN - New evidence may delay the trial of a major player in the Flint Water Crisis.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is asking for a six-month freeze in the case of Nick Lyon, who served as the director of the state health department under former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease around Flint.

Prosecutors say 23 boxes containing evidence were found in the basement of a state building. A judge will hold a hearing on that request in a week.





