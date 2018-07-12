Tech billionaire Elon Musk commits to helping Flint residents get clean water

FLINT, Mich. - Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that he is committing to helping Flint residents get clean water.

Musk responded to a tweet that said there was "no way" he could get clean water to Flint. He said he would help any house that has water contamination above FDA levels by providing water filters.

Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

The state of Michigan has deemed the water in Flint safe to drink, but many people still are uncomfortable drinking it after the Flint water crisis plagued the area for years.

Musk noted in a later tweet that he knows most of the houses have safe water but that residents have lost faith in government tests. He said he would organize a weekend in the city to add filters.

People with Musk have been in communication with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. She said they are planning to meet soon, but she wants to make sure all of Flint's needs are met.

