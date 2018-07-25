Will Michigan health chief face charges in Flint deaths?

FLINT, Mich. - A judge is expected to decide whether Michigan's health director should face trial in the deaths of two men during a Legionnaires' disease outbreak amid Flint's water crisis.

The attorney general's office says Nick Lyon failed to alert the public about the outbreak in a timely manner. Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint's water supply, which wasn't properly treated when it was pulled from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015.

Judge David Goggins is expected to announce Wednesday whether there's enough evidence to send Lyon to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. The judge has been sporadically hearing testimony since last fall.

Lyon denies wrongdoing. His lawyers say it would be a "grave mistake" to keep the case alive and "dangerously chill" all Michigan public employees.

