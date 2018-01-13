Flood warning canceled in SE St. Clair County after water recedes

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - A flood warning that was in effect for southeast St. Clair County has been canceled after flood waters receded.

The warning was supposed to be in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. The water is not expected to be a threat to property now, officials said, but residents should still follow road closures.

An ice blockage caused flooding that started to surround homes. The danger was increased because some homes near the river are on slabs and others have crawl spaces.

In East China Township, some ice and water already was already over the seawall Friday.

WATCH: Ice jam forms on St. Clair River

Because of the flooding threat, St. Clair County Emergency Manager Jeff Friedland feared that he may have needed to call for evacuations from the shore to the road, a first in 30 years.

"We have plans in place," he said. "In the event of an evacuation, we haven a warming center, reception center set up."

