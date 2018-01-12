Flood warning issued for SE St. Clair County due to dangerous ice conditions

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - A flood warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for southeast St. Clair County due to dangerous ice conditions on the St. Clair River.

An ice blockage is causing flooding that has already started to surround homes. The danger is increased because some homes near the river are on slabs and others have crawl spaces.

In East China Township, some ice and water already has come over the seawall and is at the mouth of the street.

WATCH: Ice jam forms on St. Clair River

Because of the flooding threat, St. Clair County Emergency Manager Jeff Friedland said he may have to call for evacuations from the shore to the road, a first in 30 years.

"We have plans in place," he said. "In the event of an evacuation, we haven a warming center, reception center set up."

Neighbors also risk getting ice locked as the temperatures plummet and the water rises.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.