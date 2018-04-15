Flooding closes Belleville Road north of Van Born Road in Van Buren Township

Residents are experiencing flooding throughout Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Flooding has blocked off Belleville Road north of Van Born Road in Van Buren Township, public safety officials said.

Belleville Road is completely blocked due to the water, so drivers should use an alternate route, the Van Buren Public Safety Department announced.

Wayne County road crews have been notified about the situation.

A winter storm has brought heavy precipitation to Southeast Michigan this weekend.

