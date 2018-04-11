Florida man facing prison time for operating Oak Park pill mill

OAK PARK, Mich. - A Florida man is facing prison time for writing illegal prescriptions for pain killers and laundering the proceeds of the crimes.

Boris Zigmond, 52, was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months in prison. According to court records, he used a clinic to front a scheme to prescribe medically unnecessary, powerful painkillers.

Zigmond admitted that he received $500 from people seeking to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions from 2013 to 2015. He also admitted that he attempted to conceal more than $375,000 in cash from law enforcement.

As part of his sentence, Zigmond was ordered to forfeit $2,221,000 in cash seized during the investigation.

Eight others, including two physicians, Jennifer Franklin and Carlos Godoy, have already been sentenced for prescribing the unnecessary prescription in exchange for $100 per patient. Another person, Rodney Knight, is awaiting sentencing following a guilty plea for participating in the drug conspiracy and for illegally possessing an AK-47 after having previously been convicted of a felony.

“The DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) has worked cooperatively with other law enforcement agencies to successfully target Boris Zigmond. We have sent a clear message that we have zero tolerance for drug dealers and the devastation that they bring to our community. This is yet another example of our resolve to dismantle criminal organizations, especially those who are contributing to the opioid abuse epidemic," IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Manny Muriel said.

