Florida resident pleads guilty in Flint to conspiracy to defraud IRS, steal from organization

FLINT, Mich. - A Boca Raton, Florida, resident pleaded guilty Monday in Flint, Michigan, to conspiring to impede the lawful functions of the Internal Revenue Service and conspiring to steal from an organization receiving federal funds, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg, of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

According to court documents, from January 2013 through December 2017, Scott Jawetz and his co-defendants executed a scheme, using the company Blue Horseshoe Consulting Inc. (Blue Horseshoe), to obtain police reports stolen from the Detroit Police Department that contained automobile crash victim information.

Jawetz and his co-conspirators used the stolen information to solicit automobile accident victims for medical and chiropractic services, the Department of Justice said. Jawetz and his co-conspirators also underreported to the IRS gross receipts they received from Blue Horseshoe business operations and the total wages Blue Horseshoe paid to its employees, the Department of Justice added.

United States District Court Judge Matthew F. Leitman scheduled sentencing for Jawetz for Jan. 15, 2020. Jawetz faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the two conspiracy counts. Jawetz also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Goldberg thanked special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which conducted the investigation, and Tax Division trial attorneys Mark McDonald and William Guappone, who are prosecuting the case.

Additional information about the Tax Division’s enforcement efforts can be found on the division’s website.



