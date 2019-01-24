Foot Locker unveils new 'power store' in Macomb County

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Foot Locker is unveiling its new "power store" model at a new location in Macomb County this week.

The "power store" will open on Friday, located on 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe. The major difference is size and selection. The store features more than 8,500 square-feet of retail space.

"It's our goal at Foot Locker to bring the excitement of sneaker culture to local communities around the world, and that's what our new Power Store model is all about. We're focused on creating immersive brand connections that are authentically tied to the neighborhoods they serve; from the local store staff that we hire to the products and experiences we offer," said Frank Bracken, VP and GM of Foot Locker. "We are excited to be testing this new approach with its first U.S. location in Eastpointe, as we continue our journey of transforming how we serve and connect with our customers."

Meant to serve as a hub for local sneaker culture, art, music and sports, the Metro Detroit property features custom art from notable Detroit artist Désirée Kelly. The store is home to an activation space that will host regularly-scheduled events and activations for the sneaker-obsessed.

"I was born and raised on the East Side of Detroit, so partnering with Foot Locker to visually bring their new store to life in my neighborhood has been incredibly special," said Kelly. "I found inspiration in Detroit's iconic history and heritage and I hope the community sees these works of art as a shrine to our city."

Regular store hours are 10 AM – 8 PM Monday through Saturday and 10 AM – 7 PM Sunday (subject to change).

To celebrate the grand opening, Foot Locker will host a series of activations for the Metro Detroit community, ranging from talent shows and panel discussions to in-store appearances from notable Detroit artists and influencers. Some of the experiences include:

Wednesday, Jan. 30

1 PM – Foot Locker "Home Grown" activation unveiling Detroit-specific products and brands, featuring Icewear Vezzo and DJ BJ.

6 PM – "Women's Culture Wednesday" with DJ Angel Baby, featuring a panel discussion with Désirée Kelly and founder of Femology Meagan Ward, and a sneaker planter workshop with Bodega Rose.

Thursday, Jan. 31

6 PM – adidas SPEEDFACTORY event featuring Detroit-inspired adidas AM4DET designed at PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy by local College for Creative Studies student Kayla Donaldson.

Friday, Feb. 1

All Day – PUMA Cell Science Lab 5 PM – Detroit native and rapper Big Sean will appear for a public Q&A about the science of music. Foot Locker will host a community giveback with PUMA and the Sean Anderson Foundation to offer sneakers, winter coats and backpacks to local kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.



Saturday, Feb. 2

All Day – Nike "Home & Away" Day 10 AM – Kids Foot Locker "Home Grown" activation. 5 PM – Detroit Got Talent Show hosted by Haha Davis with a performance by Tee Grizzley.



Address: 17755 East 8 Mile Road, Eastpointe, MI 48021

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.