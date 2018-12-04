Ford begins work at Michigan Central Station in Detroit

DETROIT - Contractors got to work transforming the Michigan Central Train Station into a campus for Ford.

The project brings daunting challenges as Ford digs into the bones of the Central Station to look at exposed plumbing, crumbling plaster and gray water marks.

Construction manager Richard Bardelli said it's important to shut off water, fix roofs and cleaning up the basement areas are important to dry out the building and have it ready.

Construction teams are using technology to plan the restoration of the building. The architecture and accents created by skilled artisans of the early 20th century would have been deemed irreplaceable, but they are with 3D printing technology.

"A lot have been destroyed or deteriorated. So we have photos and we have been able to replicate those with a computer and 3D printing, making molds and then having the plaster done is really important to bring them back."

It is expected to take four years to finish the restoration. Crews will spend a year getting the electrical and plumbing installed, and then it will take more time to design and transform the building.

They hope to have a ribbon cutting in 2022.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.