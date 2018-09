Employees at the Ford River Rouge Complex stand outside the building on Sept. 11, 2018. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - There was a power outage Tuesday morning at the Ford River Rouge Complex in Dearborn.

Employees could be seen standing outside the complex.

A Ford Motor Company spokeswoman said auxiliary lighting was on and employees were safe and working.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.