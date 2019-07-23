Forensic audit reveals problematic behavior inside Troy City Hall

TROY, Mich. - How did Troy's city manager, Brian Kischnick, currently serving 30 months in prison for shaking down the city's paving contractor, get away with it for so long?

Before Kischnick was busted in a corruption probe, the city hired an outside law firm to come in and take a look at his behavior. The report details his abuse of power and problematic behavior, yet nothing was changed.

Why didn't the city's finance director raise all sorts of red flags? The answer appears simple -- he feared for his job and Kischnick appeared coated in Teflon to abuse staff and had carte blanche with city resources including credit cards.

Watch the video above for the full report

