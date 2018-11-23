Former Detroit AFSCME president accused of embezzlement pleads guilty

DETROIT - Mervin Edgar Hawk, the former president of the Detroit AFSCME, pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling union funds.

The guilty plea was filed Nov. 16 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Hawk was the president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1640 from 2013 to 2015.

He was charged with embezzlement and theft from labor unions. The former union president is accused of embezzling $600,000 in union dues.

RELATED: Former Detroit AFSCME president appears in court on embezzlement charges

He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum supervised release of three years.

Hawk's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before Detroit federal Judge Gershwin Drain.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.