Former Ann Arbor fire chief accused of stealing from fund used when firefighter, police officer dies

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A former chief at the Ann Arbor Fire Department is facing charges after money went missing from a fund used to support families of fallen fire fighters and police officers.

Ollice "Chuck" Hubbard is charged with embezzlement involving the Ann Arbor police and Fire Benefit Fund.

Hubbard, who served as the chief from 2011 until he retired in 2014, had full control of the fund.

Officers and firefighters contribute to the fund each paycheck.

Michigan State Police are still investigating how much money is missing.

