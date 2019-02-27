Former Avondale assistant coach sentenced for sexual relationship with student

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - An Auburn Hills man was sentenced Wednesday for having a sexual relationship with an Avondale High School student over the course of two years, officials said.

Corey Gonzalez, 35, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced Wednesday to five to 15 years in prison.

He was given credit for 43 days served behind bars.

Officials said Gonzalez was a hall monitor and assistant coach at Avondale High School. He had inappropriate and sexual relations with a student who graduated in 2018 and is no longer at the school, according to authorities.

Here is a statement from the Avondale School District:

"Avondale School District was informed today that former high school hall monitor and coach, Corey Gonzales, was arraigned on three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Mr. Gonzales voluntarily resigned his positions with the district at the onset of the investigation which led to today’s arraignment. In addition, he has been prohibited access to the district’s campuses or students since that time.

"The district has fully cooperated with the Auburn Hills Police Department during the investigation into the allegations brought against Mr. Gonzales. As our students and staff are our first concern, the district trauma team has arranged support to assist anyone who feels they may need assistance in processing this information."

"In a letter to all district parents, superintendent of Avondale School District, Dr. James Schwarz, stressed the need for transparency in communicating the information about Mr. Gonzales’ arraignment. He began the letter, “Though this type of communication is difficult to share and receive, I feel it is in the best interest of our students to be transparent with this information.”

"In a meeting with staff members, he elaborated on the importance of being transparent when sharing difficult information with parents, 'sadly for young people today, this type of information needs to be honestly and candidly shared with parents who can share with their children. We don’t want kids to get all of their information from social media where the information is not always presented with their healthy emotional growth in mind.'"

