Former Chesterfield Twp. supervisor gets prison time in Macomb County trash hauling scandal

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Former Chesterfield Township Supervisor Michael Lovelock was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role the Macomb County trash hauling scandal.

Lovelock plead guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program fraud in the Macomb County trash hauling scandal in 2017.

Lovelock was accused of demanding and accepting money in exchange for official acts as the township supervisor. He was charged with four counts of conspiracy and demanding bribes in exchange for corruptly influencing his decisions as a supervisor.

Over six years while serving as supervisor, officials said Lovelock conspired with a representative of a company and accepted bribes on multiple occasions from that company and from an undercover FBI agent.

In exchange, Lovelock would vote in favor of a contract for the company, and agreed to put past due amounts owed to the company by township residents on the township tax bills of those residents in order to assist the company in collecting money, authorities said.

