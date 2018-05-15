Former Detroit employee pleads guilty to embezzling $265,000 from city

Masharn Franklin is accused of creating a scheme to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city by causing money to be "garnished" from city funds in the names of Franklin's relatives. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A former City of Detroit employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling $265,000 from the city, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced.

Masharn Franklin, 53, of Detroit, was employed by the city in its audit and payroll department in 2016 and 2017. During that time, Franklin was responsible for overseeing the execution of garnishment orders for the salaries of Detroit city employees.

Franklin was charged with creating a scheme to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city by causing money to be "garnished" from city funds in the names of Franklin’s relatives.

Once the city had issued checks in the names of her relatives in the amounts dictated by Franklin, she then deposited the checks into bank accounts held jointly by her and her relatives.

“Defendant Franklin abused her position of trust as an employee in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city of Detroit," Schneider said. "Today’s conviction demonstrates that the federal authorities will continue to assist the city of Detroit to ensure that such behavior will not be tolerated as the city continues its comeback."

Franklin was charged with stealing $265,573 from Detroit. The FBI has already seized $58,000 in criminal proceeds from Franklin’s bank accounts, officials said.

“Masharn Franklin attempted to weaken the successful efforts of Detroit city officials committed to rebuilding faith in the city government by stealing from the residents,” said Timothy R. Slater, special agent in charge of the Detroit FBI. “The FBI will not tolerate those behaviors and remains committed, along with all our Detroit law enforcement partners, to work collectively, bringing those responsible for such acts to justice.”

The embezzlement count for theft from a program receiving federal funds carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. Franklin will also be required to pay back all of the $265,573 that she stole from the city, officials said.

Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.

