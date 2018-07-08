Former Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray to be featured at Festa Buon Appetitio 2018 at Vitale Plaza

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - You can enjoy Italian food, meet a former Detroit Lion and help a great cause all at the same time Sunday in Shelby Township.

Festa Buon Appetito 2018 is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Vitale Plaza -- 55718 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road in Shelby Township. The event is put on by Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market.

The event features food like pizza, pasta, arancini, penelle, gelato and more. It also has activities for kids including a photo session with Pinocchio, balloon animals, a clown, coloring and more.

Expected to make an appearance at the event is former Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray. Murray is now on the Hope Network Ccenter for Autism team as Southeastern Michigan Development Director. He will be cooking with Angelo Loria, Vince & Joe's executive chef, and promoting "Emma's Pasta Sauce."

Murray played with the Lions from 1980 until 1991. The Lions picked him in the seventh round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for more than 20 years and scored more than 1,500 points, made 352 field goals and won the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1994.

There will also be musical entertainment at the event. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a DJ will play traditional and pop Italian songs. Rennie and Ester Kaufmann, an international father-daughter duo will play Italian classic and pop music from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

A portion of all sales at Vince & Joe's will benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC) and Hope Network Center for Autism.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.