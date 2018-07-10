Former Detroit Lions player Lomas Brown to replace Jim Brandstatter on WJR

DETROIT - Jim Brandstatter said he was blindsided this morning when the general manager and program director for WJR told him over the phone that he would no longer be working Lions broadcasts.

“I was on the phone…they said we’re going in another direction,” Brandstatter said. “It was clear that it was a period at the end of a sentence. It wasn’t dot dot dot. So, I said OK and hung up.”

Brandstatter has been the Lions radio analyst for 31 years. For some fans, he is the voice of the Lions and they were shocked to hear the news.

“I think they should have kept him, he was good,” one fan told Local 4.

WJR general manager Tom O’Brien told Local 4 that Brandstatter did a great job in the two years since the station took over Lions games, but they are very much looking forward to Lomas Brown taking over.

Brown is an 18-year NFL veteran, 11 of those years were spent in Detroit. O’Brien believes Brown brings a unique perspective.

We caught up with Lomas, who first wanted to talk about Brandstatter.

“Jim and I are his wife have been friends for many years,” Brown said. “To be honest, I’m nervous about having to fill such big shoes.”

Brown has done color commentating for the Quicklane Bowl for the past two years. He is looking forward to this new challenge.

“I get to talk about the game I love and tell fans what I think about the game,” Brown said.

Brandstatter made it very clear he has no hard feelings toward Brown.

“My wife and I love Lomas Brown and I wish him nothing but success,” Brandstatter said.

Brandstatter said it’s been an incredible three-decades-long run with the Lions and now he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife and family.

“It’s been a great run,” he said, “better than most. Now, I get to spend Thanksgiving at home on the recliner."

Brandstatter will continue his play-by-play work with the Michigan Wolverines.

The Lions released a statement on Jim Brandstatter:

“As a color analyst for the Detroit Lions Radio Network for more than three decades, Jim Brandstatter helped bring together Lions fans everywhere. His unwavering passion and knowledge for the game of football, both as a broadcaster, and former player, were instrumental to our radio broadcasts. We sincerely thank Jim for his countless contributions to our team over the years and for the positive impact he’ll continue to make in the football community."

