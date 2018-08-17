Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick announces divorce on social media

DETROIT - Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick disclosed his split with Carlita Kilpatrick in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"The great fire started when I broke and forsook my marriage vows," the Facebook post begins, referencing an affair from 2008.

The post covers the last 10 years of highs and lows in their relationship, but emphasizes his marriage was over the day his personal text messages were made public, revealing the affair he had with Christine Beatty, his ex-chief of staff.

RELATED: Christine Beatty shares details of affair with former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

"I REALLY KNEW I WOULD BE WITH You SINCE 12TH GRADE," reads one of the leaked 2008 text messages.

An excerpt from the Facebook post is below.

"On January 24, 2008, the revelation of an extra-marital affair, through public release of my personal text messages, was plastered across newspapers throughout the United States of America. The "secrets" about the relationship with my friend and Chief of Staff; Christine Beatty, was no longer hidden. The specific words describing the torrid, passionate, and intimate moments of that relationship was in the public sphere for all to see. This was the space that many hateful forces used to employ strategies of unprecedented government intrusions, selective and malicious prosecutions against me, that would last for the next 10-years. These targeted campaigns of evil would cause great brokenness and defeat, separation and distance, sadness and depression, anger and bitterness, even bondage and incarceration."

RELATED: Text Messages Between Former Mayor, Staff Member Released

The disgraced mayor resigned from office in 2008 after pleading guilty to perjury. He was found guilty on 24 of 30 counts, including racketeering.

In the Facebook post, Kilpatrick said his children were "ultimately the greatest victims in this whole mess."

Kilpatrick's post ends on a positive note, stating "the long night of despair is over," and hints at good things coming for the former mayor.

He isn't scheduled to be released from jail until Aug. 1, 2037.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.