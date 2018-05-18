Former Detroit police officer sentenced to prison for extortion

DETROIT - A former Detroit Police Department Officer was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for accepting a bribe from the owner of an automobile collision shop in exchange for referring stolen and abandoned vehicles.

According to the indictment, the plea hearing and in sentencing briefing, Jamil Martin accepted cash payments from the owner of a Detroit collision shop in exchange for referring abandoned vehicles to that shop for repairs. He was employed by the Detroit Police Department at the time.

Martin pleaded guilty to one count of extortion prior and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland. He is the fourth defendant to have been sentenced as a result of the investigation. The others awaiting sentencing or a trial are Charles Wills and Deonne Dotson.

Wills pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion charged in a superseding indictment and Dotson is awaiting trial.

All of the Officers were charged with engaging in extortion for using their official positions as police officers to refer cars to certain collision shops in exchange for cash payments.

"While the actions of this officer are troubling, we are relieved that this sentencing has brought some closure to a long-standing issue that has plagued this department," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

