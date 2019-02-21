Former doctor accused of stealing identities of Metro Detroit doctors to create fake prescriptions

WARREN, Mich. - A former physician allegedly used the identities of two Metro Detroit doctors so he could acquire controlled substances, authorities said.

Dimitar Cvetkoski, 40, of Warren, is accused of stealing the doctors' identities to create fraudulent prescriptions that he distributed, and attempted to distribute, to third parties. He is also accused of obtaining drugs for himself.

Cvetkoski allegedly posted ads for controlled substances, including opioid-based drugs, on Craigslist.

Authorities said Cvetkoski admitted that he engaged in credit card fraud and illicitly possessed approximately 130 credit card numbers..

Cvetkoski's license to practice medicine lapsed and he was not authorized to prescribe controlled substances while he was engaged in his illicit activity, authorities said.

Cvetkoski pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced June 24.

“Dimitar Cvetkoski once took an oath to do no harm. His brazen criminal conduct, which endangered and victimized our community, was a grave betrayal of that promise,” said United States Attorney Mathew Schneider.

