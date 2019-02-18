Former employee accused of using semi-automatic handgun to rob Livonia gas station

LIVONIA, Mich. - A former Speedway employee is accused of wearing a mask and using a semi-automatic handgun to rob the Livonia gas station, officials said.

The incident happened at the Speedway gas station at 31374 Schoolcraft Road near Merriman Road around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Officials said Sean Ragland, 26, of Highland Park, approached the clerk and demanded he open the safe and take out the cash.

Sean Ragland (WDIV)

You can see surveillance video of the incident below.

The clerk was in the process of gathering money for a deposit, so he threw the cash toward Ragland, police said. Ragland also took money from the cash register, according to authorities.

Police said the clerk ran across the street to another gas station and called 911 on his cellphone, but Ragland was gone before police arrived.

A K-9 search ended after Ragland was tracked to Kendall Street, just north of the gas station, police said.

Gas station employees said Ragland probably parked at a nearby parking lot and walked to the gas station through a break in the fence next to a liquor store north of the station.

Ragland was wearing a black winter cap, a red bandanna over his face, a Nike zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black Nike pants and black boots, police said.

He was arrested Friday and arraigned Sunday. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 28 in 16th District Court.

