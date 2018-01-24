Former firefighter sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 17-year-old girl in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A former Warren firefighter has been sentenced to prison time in the deadly drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Sterling Heights.

Diana Pozderca, of Sterling Heights, was killed Sept. 11, 2015, in a head-on collision on Plumbrook Road near Plainview Drive.

Investigators said the recent Macomb Community College enrollee had been driving east when an SUV traveling west at a high speed crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck her Ford Fusion. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Tad Dennis was charged with second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated, causing death. On Nov. 29, 2017, he pleaded no contest to the charges and was released on bail.

Prosecutors said Dennis' blood-alcohol level was .149 at the time of the crash.

Dennis was sentenced to 11 to 30 years in prison.

