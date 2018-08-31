Former Hamtramck police officer charged after alleged assault on civilians during arrest

A former Hamtramck, Michigan police officer is facing charges in connection with two allegedly violent arrests he made on civilians in July of 2014.

Ryan McInerney, 42, is charged with civil rights violations, obstruction of justice and firearms offenses. He's accused of violating two civilians' civil rights when he allegedly assaulted them with a pistol without justification during separate arrests on the same night.

One of the civilians suffered broken facial bones and cuts that required stitches. The other civilian suffered broken teeth and other injuries.

McInerney is also accused of writing false reports to cover up his alleged excessive use of force.

The indictment charges McInerney with two counts of using a firearm during and in relation to civil rights offenses, as well as with writing false reports to cover up his excessive use of force.

The allegations are being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Frances Lee Carlson of the Eastern District of Michigan, as well as by trial attorney Risa Berkower of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.