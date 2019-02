Karen Spranger was removed from her post as Macomb County Clerk on March 27, 2018. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger is facing accusations she assaulted a 78-year-old woman who was under her care.

The woman told police Spranger pushed her to the ground. She also said Spranger has stolen nearly $2,000 from her.

Adult protective services has been contacted.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.