Former Macomb Township trustee sentenced on charges of demanding, taking bribes

A former Macomb Township trustee was sentenced Tuesday for demanding and taking bribes. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A former Macomb Township trustee was sentenced Tuesday for demanding and taking bribes in exchange for his official acts in connection with a municipal contract, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced.

Clifford Freitas, 44, of Macomb Township, pleaded guilty to demanding and accepting money in exchange for his official acts as a Macomb Township trustee.

According to court records, Freitas demanded and accepted money from a municipal vendor in exchange for using his position to get the vendor a municipal contract and to secure favorable terms for the company.

In July 2015, Macomb Township put out a request for proposal for a municipal contract. Soon after, Freitas approached a representative of a prospective vendor and demanded money in return for his support.

Freitas agreed to accept $7,500 from the vendor in return for his assistance in getting the contract, officials said.

Through his position, Freitas obtained sensitive bid information on the municipal contract in order to help the vendor, telling the vendor what bid was needed to beat out competing contractors, court documents show.

After the vendor was awarded the contract by Macomb Township, Freitas demanded an additional $35,000 from the company representative for his additional assistance as a public official relating to the contract, according to court records.

