Former manager of Detroit apartment pleads guilty to accepting bribes from tenants on waiting list

DETROIT - A former manager of a Detroit apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting bribes from prospective tenants to move them up a lengthy waiting list, U.S. attorney Matthew Schneider announced.

Lucresha Frank, 41, of Pontiac, worked as the manager of the Colony Arms apartments, officials said.

Frank admitted to soliciting and accepting cash bribes from people on the waiting list for an apartment in exchange for improperly moving them up the waiting list, Schneider said.

"Bribery by those entrusted to provide federally funded housing to the economically disadvantaged is an atrocity that cannot stand," Schneider said. "It is not only a breach of the public trust, it takes advantage of those who are at their financial low point and who are desperate for shelter for themselves and their families. As such, this criminal conduct will be uncovered and prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by federal law."

One of the cash bribes was taken from a woman who was then homeless and living in a shelter with her two small children, officials said.

Frank pleaded guilty to bribery. Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6 before U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

"Lucresha Frank’s illegal actions, motivated by her own greed, devastated families experiencing financial distress and prevented those in desperate need from being able to access low-cost housing," said Timothy R. Slater, special agent in charge of the Detroit division of the FBI. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain fully committed to investigating and prosecuting anyone who seeks to take advantage of those in our communities through such devious criminal schemes."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.