Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell hospitalized after suffering heart attack

DETROIT - Former U.S. Representative John Dingell suffered a heart attack early Monday morning, according to his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Rep. Dingell tweeted the news Monday:

It appears John Dingell had a heart attack early this morning. He’s alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes like always. He’s in the process of being admitted to Henry Ford Hospital. We’ll know more later. Our sincere thanks to all the medical professionals and nurses at our sides.

Former Rep. John Dingell, 92, spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. He retired in 2015.

