Former Michigan health department employee charged in connection with nearly $200K Medicaid scheme

DETROIT - A former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee is facing charges connected to a nearly $200,000 Medicaid kickback scheme.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Eliza Yulonda Ijames, of Detroit, was an independent living services specialist in the Wayne County Adult Services office. Her job included approving Medicaid beneficiaries for home help services.

She allegedly referred clients to agencies in which she had personal and financial relationships and approved payments to the agencies. Reprensentatives from the agencies allegedly deposited funds into bank accounts belonging to Ijames.

From January 2015 through December 2017, she is accused of withdrawing nearly $200,000 from the accounts for personal use.

"Public employees who betray the trust placed in them are particularly disappointing and do not represent the tens of thousands of dedicated people who work to make Michigan better every day," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Ijames is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud involving conspiracy and two counts of Medicaid fraud involving kickbacks.

Ijames was issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. She is due back in court March 8 for a preliminary examination.

