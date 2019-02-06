News

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell from hospice care: 'You're not done with me just yet'

Wife Debbie Dingell posts couple 'have entered a new phase'

By Amber Ainsworth

DEARBORN, Mich. - Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell took to Twitter on Wednesday evening after it was announced that the 92-year-old was in hospice care.

John Dingell said his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, wants him to rest but they agreed that he could answer messages and she would manage his tweets. He also thanked those who have offered him kind words and prayers.

"I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet," he posted.

Debbie Dingell tweeted Wednesday morning that she was with John Dingell in their Dearborn home, where they "have entered a new phase."

John Dingell suffered a heart attack in September. He was hospitalized but was soon “cracking jokes as usual,” his wife said at the time.

John Dingell was first elected in 1955 to fill the House seat vacated by his late father. He was considered a master of legislative dealmaking and a staunch advocate for the U.S. auto industry.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.