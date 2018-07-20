Former Michigan State basketball trainer found guilty in double fatal texting-and-driving crash

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A former Michigan State University basketball strength coach was found guilty Friday in a distracted driving crash that killed two people on U.S. 23 in Summerfield Township.

Todd Moyer, 38, was found guilty on two counts of reckless driving causing death in connection with a July 14, 2017, that killed a 35-year-old Redford woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

Officials said Moyer, the former associate strength and conditioning coach for MSU basketball was texting and using his cellphone when he crashed his 2007 Dodge Ram into a Hyundai Elantra on southbound U.S. 23.

The Elantra was pushed into the back of a Toyota Solara, police said. Moyer's truck also hit a Cadillac CTS, according to police.

Gladys Johnson and her daughter, Za'Kira Johnson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone else involved in the crash refused medical treatment, police said. Everyone was wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, according to authorities.

Moyer will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

