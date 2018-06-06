Former Michigan State football players avoid jail time in sexual assault case

LANSING, Mich. - Three former Michigan State University football players avoided jail time in a sexual assault case that rocked the campus and generated national headlines.

Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance were sentenced Wednesday by the same judge who presided over the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

"Do you think you did anything wrong?" Judge Rosemarie Aquilina asked.

"No, your honor," King said.

"Then why are we here?" Aquilina asked.

It was an odd exchange between the judge and the former football player, as he and his two teammates stood for their sentencing after pleading guilty.

King is accused of pulling a female coed into a Michigan State campus apartment bathroom in January 2017 and forcing her to have sex with him. He allegedly passed her around to Corley and Vance, forcing her to have oral sex with them while videotaping the scene on his phone.

King claims the videos showed the act was consensual, which ultimately led to a plea deal.

King, Corley and Vance pleaded guilty to seducing an unmarried woman. King was also charged with surveillance of an unclothed person.

Aquilina sentenced all three men to 36 months of "Holmes Youthful Trainee Act" probation, which means if they complete probation successfully, their records will be erased.

"This is the reaction to what you have done collectively," Aquilina said. "The victim in this case will live with this the rest of her life."

Aquilina also sentenced the trio to treatment for sex offenders, individual and group therapy and 100 hours of community service. They're not allowed to use the Tinder video dating app.

If they violate their probation, the former players will face five years in prison.

