Former Michigan State Sen. Bert Johnson receives 90-day prison sentence

DETROIT - Former Michigan lawmaker Bert Johnson was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 90 days in jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Michigan State Sen. Bert Johnson sentenced to 90 days in jail

Johnson pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to steal money and immediately resigned from the state Senate.

Prosecutors had been seeking up to a year in prison, while Johnson pushed for probation and home confinement.

Judge Matthew Leitman questioned both sides and spoke about the notion public officials typically get a slap on the wrist.

"I think it's not unfair to say this district has seen its fair share of public corruption," Leitman said. "What message does it send to people holding public office who are facing temptation?"

Johnson will have to be supervised for two years after his release from custody and be confined to a home for the first 90 days upon his release.

He'll also have to serve 480 hours of community service in the district he once represented -- District 2 -- and pay restitution of $23,133.89.

"I owe a huge debt both of gratitude and apology to my constituents, who since my resignation have not had a senator sitting in the Senate," Johnson said. "I also want to apologize for the specter of what this represents, joining in what this region has experienced in terms of public corruption. I want to acknowledge that I never should have hired Glynis Thornton. That is my failing and it’s on me."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.