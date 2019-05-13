Former Michigan state trooper found guilty of involuntary manslaughter to be sentenced Monday

DETROIT - A jury found former Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner guilty April 17 of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Detroit teen Damon Grimes.

Grimes, 15, was killed when his ATV crashed into the back of a parked vehicle Aug. 26, 2017 on Detroit's east side.

Police said Bessner shocked Grimes with a Taser during a high-speed chase while he was riding the ATV.

Bessner was sent straight to jail after the proceedings at 36th District Court. His family was visibly upset and said very little throughout the case.

Prosecutors presented a key piece of evidence -- police dash cam video from a different pursuit chase. Prosecutors said Bessner said he was hoping the police cruiser could get close enough to the other vehicle, so he could use a Taser on the driver.

Bessner is expected to be sentenced Monday at 9 a.m.

