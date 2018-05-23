Former Michigan State wide receiver sues over expulsion after sexual assault allegations

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State has fought several lawsuits over its handling of sexual assault cases, but now a former football player is claiming the University ruined his NFL career.

Keith Mumphrey claims he is the victim in the case, not a female student who made allegations against him. He was a wide receiver at MSU and moved on to the NFL, where he signed with the Houston Texans.

But he was cut by Houston, and he said his career is over because of how Michigan State treated allegations of sexual assault against him. He said the allegations are false.

Mumphrey was never charged with a crime after the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office declined to prosecute him. A female student accused Mumphrey of sexually assaulting her in a dorm room in 2015.

MSU found Mumphrey violated its consent policy and expelled him. He said he's the real victim in the case.

"The disciplinary process and ultimate finding were motivated by an anti-male and anti-athlete discriminatory bias," Mumphrey said in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.