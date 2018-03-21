Former Michigan teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student decades ago

ADRIAN, Mich. - A school board member in Ohio is resigning after authorities in Michigan filed charges accusing of him sexual misconduct with a former student decades ago.

Washington Local Schools board member Patrick Hickey, 54, said the allegations aren't true as he decided to step down Tuesday.

Hickey in 2015 resigned as superintendent of the Toledo area school district and was banned after an altercation at the school. He was elected to a board seat in November.

A police report from 2016 says a woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan. But authorities say she didn't want to pursue charges at the time.

According to Michigan State Police, Hickey resigned from Addison High School in 1990 after serving as an English teacher and girls basketball coach. He went on to teach at several schools in Ohio and later became Superintendent for the Washington Local School District there.

State police have said they reopened the investigation after the woman decided she wanted to move forward with charges.

Michigan State Police also said they are investigating another case involving Hickey when he was employed at Addison High School.

Hickey faces three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct. He turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was released on a $25,000 bond. He is ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 16 or the victim in this case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.